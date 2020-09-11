Pringles is redesigning its can to make it more recyclable

KELLOGG'S New designs are being trialled that still "pop" when they open

The makers of Pringles are redesigning its can to make it more recyclable.

It comes after the crisp brand was named as one of the worst products to recycle by the Recycling Association.

The existing can design is difficult to recycle because it combines so many different materials, including a plastic lid and a metal bottom.

As part of the planned changes, Pringles are trying a new simpler can in some supermarkets across the UK, which is made of 90% paper.

It's just one of the companies which has promised to change its design to make it more environmentally friendly.

What are the most difficult food products to recycle?

According to the Recycling Association, the following food products are the most difficult to recycle:

Tea bags

Sandwich boxes

Pouches for dog and baby food

Microwavable rice pouches

Lots of tea bags have traces of plastics in them which means they can take hundreds of years to biodegrade. This means they can't be properly recycled.

A study by the University of East Anglia and the BBC programme "War on Plastics" found traces of plastic in Twinings, Tetley and Yorkshire Tea bags.

All of the companies told the BBC that they are committed to switching to fully biodegradable bags by the end of 2020.

Instant rice bags and dog food pouches are often made from layers of mixed plastic and aluminium materials, which makes them difficult to recycle.

Ready made sandwich boxes are difficult to recycle because it is difficult to separate the plastic from the cardboard and this often leads people to throw them in the bin.

What are companies doing about it?

The Recycling Association said many manufacturers needed to rethink their packaging

The Recycling Association also named Lucozade bottles as being one of the worst products to recycle.

As Simon Ellin from the association explained: "This bottle is so confusing to computer scanners that it has to be picked by hand off the recycling conveyor. Then it often just gets chucked away."

The firm said it was planning to do this for the new year.

Suntory - which makes Lucozade - said it was working on a new material made entirely from seaweed extract that was 100% edible, biodegradable and compostable.

In 2018, rice brand Laila Basmati became the first rice producer in the UK to reveal that they were making all of their packaging 100% recyclable.

In the same year, Walkers crisps announced that they'd be starting their own recycling initiative, allowing crisp fans the chance to send their empty packets in the post directly to a recycling company.

Within three months of this, more than 500,000 packets had been sent to be recycled, according to the company.