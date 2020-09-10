Coronavirus: Social gatherings with more than six will be banned from Monday

Getty Images The National Records of Scotland figures cover the period when the pandemic was at its peak in Scotland

The number of people allowed to meet up in Scotland has been cut to six because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that from Monday 14 September it will be illegal for groups of more than six people to take part in social gatherings in England.

Scotland has now decided to do the same, as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a "tightening and extension" of lockdown rules.

Ms Sturgeon said she knew the pausing of plans to ease lockdown would be difficult for people to hear

The size of groups which can meet in homes, gardens, pubs or restaurants has been cut to a maximum of six people from two households - although children under 12 will not count towards the total.

Scotland was set to ease a few lockdown restrictions next week, including opening theatres and music venues, but they'll not go ahead anymore.

The first minister said: "Right now, given the rise in cases, it's the only responsible decision we can reach."

Until now, eight people from three households had been allowed to meet indoors in Scotland, with larger gatherings permitted outside.

The new limits will officially come into force on Monday, although Ms Sturgeon said that she was asking people to immediately abide by the stricter new limits on gatherings.

