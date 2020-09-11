What do members of the public think needs to be done to tackle climate change?

Getty Images

What do you think should be done to help tackle climate change?

This was the question put to 108 people from different walks of life living in the UK. Members of the general public were randomly chosen to form a special group known as a citizens' assembly.

They were given the tough task of discussing lots of different climate issues and thinking about what practical steps should be taken to reduce their impact.

The citizens' assembly, set up by members of Parliament (MPs), came together over six weekends this year to share their thoughts. They also heard from people in different industries who are working to fight climate change, including Sir David Attenborough.

After weeks of discussions, the group has now published in report with lots of their recommendations. So what do they think should be done to protect our planet? Read on to find out more.

Ban on the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars

The citizens' assembly feel the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars should be banned in the UK by 2030-2035. It's because these vehicles release harmful gases which can affect the quality of the air around us. They believe the sale of the most polluting cars, like SUV's should be stopped quickly.

They've also said the public should reduce how often they use cars by an average of 2-5% per decade and have suggested that improvements should be made to public transport, with some supporting the idea of more electric trains and buses.

The assembly believes people should take part in more 'active' forms of transport like cycling, walking and riding on scooters.

Frequent fliers should pay more

The assembly members think more could be done to reduce the negative effects of air travel. They've suggested that a tax should be introduced for people who take flights regularly, or who fly very long distances.

Similarly to cars, some felt there should be a ban on polluting private jets and helicopters, with a move to electric forms of air transport where possible.

They also called for the promotion of holidays in the UK to encourage people to fly less.

Fewer cars in city centres

Some members of the group felt limiting the number of cars in city centres or getting rid of them all together would help cut pollution levels.

Air pollution in big cities like London, Birmingham, Manchester and Swansea can have a negative impact on people's health, including school children and the elderly.

Reduction in meat and dairy consumption

It may not seem like it, but what we eat can have a big impact on the environment, Animals like cows which many farmers raise for meat and dairy production contribute to greenhouse gas emissions right across the world.

The citizen's assembly recommended a 20% to 40% reduction in the amount of meat and dairy people in the UK currently consume.

They also called for more support for locally produced food and felt more steps should be taken to restore and look after woodlands and peatlands.

More information about where what we buy comes from

The group felt the public should be given more information about where their purchases come from so people can make better choices when it comes to what they spend their money on.

They supported the idea of labelling to provide customers with more information about the carbon emissions created by different products and services. They also felt that campaigns could be a good way to inform people about what can be recycled and why it's so important.

The assembly felt banning adverts promoting products or industries that negatively impact climate change could also be effective.

Which recommendations do you think would be most effective? And do you have any ideas on what should be done to tackle climate change? Let us know in the comments!