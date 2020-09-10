Firefighters in the US state of California are battling huge wildfires, that have burned through more than two million acres of land.

The state has seen extreme temperatures recently, with Los Angeles County recording its highest ever temperature of 49.4 degrees on Sunday.

On Monday, more than 14,000 firefighters continued to tackle 24 different fires in the state.

Thousands of people have left their homes to go to safety.

Here is BBC Weather's Darren Bett to explain how the weather is affecting what's happening there.