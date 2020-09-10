play
Watch Newsround

California wildfires: how is the weather affecting things?

Firefighters in the US state of California are battling huge wildfires, that have burned through more than two million acres of land.

The state has seen extreme temperatures recently, with Los Angeles County recording its highest ever temperature of 49.4 degrees on Sunday.

On Monday, more than 14,000 firefighters continued to tackle 24 different fires in the state.

Thousands of people have left their homes to go to safety.

Here is BBC Weather's Darren Bett to explain how the weather is affecting what's happening there.

Watch more videos

Video

California wildfires: how is the weather affecting things?

Video

Your Planet: This week's environment news

Video

Top sleeping tips for going back to school

Video

International Literacy Day: 'This book taught me to believe in myself'

Video

What's it like at a UK robot restaurant?

Video

Coronavirus cases: What do the numbers mean?

Video

Back to school: What's it been like for YOU?

Video

Back to school advice

Video

Blast off with new space show 'Out of this World'

Video

I'm a Celebrity: Check out the new location

Video

Happy News: A baby sloth and a spaghetti sculptor

Video

Getting lost? New uniforms? Your starting a new school questions answered

Video

The education app made by children for children

Video

'I’m excited to start a new chapter' - Nikki Lilly on starting a new school year

Video

Contact tracing: What's the latest on the NHS app?

Video

Advice on acne and masks

Video

Adams said she'd 'never' do Strictly, so why now?

Video

'I still imagine me with hair'

Video

How is LeBron James helping more black Americans vote?

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: This week's strangest stories!

Top Stories

boy looking at school closed sign on school gates

Why some schools are already closing due to coronavirus

comments
Leatherback-turtle

One million species facing extinction in next 100 years say WWF

comments
footgball training

Vote: Has your footie club started training yet?

comments
Newsround Home