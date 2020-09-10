Californian wildfires: Sky turns orange in San Francisco because of smoke
Smoke from the wildfires in Californian has turned the sky orange over San Francisco.
People have woken up to orange skies in San Francisco because of the Californian wildfires. Wind has blown the ash from the fires across California. These smoke particles “only allow yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, causing skies to look orange” according to Bay Area Air Quality.
Reuters
The San Francisco skyline is hidden in heavy orange smoke. Approximately 14,000 firefighters are battling 28 major blazes across California. The state has seen extreme temperatures recently, with Los Angeles County recording its highest ever temperature of 49.4 degrees on Sunday.
Getty Images
This is the view over Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants played Seattle Mariners in baseball. The orange sky hangs above the players.
Reuters
A man looks out at the red orange sky. The wildfires have burned more than 2.5 million acres in the state this year according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
Getty Images
People look out over San Francisco bay to the historic Alcatraz island. The dense and tall smoke from the wildfires has blocked out the sun.