WWF warning over the future of wildlife

A report from the World Wildlife Fund is warning that urgent action is needed to save animals around the world.

The Living Planet Report is warning that one million species of plants and animals could become extinct within 100 years unless humans act now to prevent it.

The organisation says population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have already fallen by an average of 68 per cent in less than 50 years.

The report claims that things like fishing and farming needs to change in order to protect wildlife as Mark Wright a scientist at the WWF explains.