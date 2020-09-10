play
Watch Newsround

WWF warning over the future of wildlife

A report from the World Wildlife Fund is warning that urgent action is needed to save animals around the world.

The Living Planet Report is warning that one million species of plants and animals could become extinct within 100 years unless humans act now to prevent it.

The organisation says population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have already fallen by an average of 68 per cent in less than 50 years.

The report claims that things like fishing and farming needs to change in order to protect wildlife as Mark Wright a scientist at the WWF explains.

Watch more videos

Video

WWF warning over the future of wildlife

Video

Your Planet: This week's environment news

Video

Top sleeping tips for going back to school

Video

International Literacy Day: 'This book taught me to believe in myself'

Video

What's it like at a UK robot restaurant?

Video

Coronavirus cases: What do the numbers mean?

Video

Back to school: What's it been like for YOU?

Video

Back to school advice

Video

Blast off with new space show 'Out of this World'

Video

I'm a Celebrity: Check out the new location

Video

Happy News: A baby sloth and a spaghetti sculptor

Video

Getting lost? New uniforms? Your starting a new school questions answered

Video

The education app made by children for children

Video

'I’m excited to start a new chapter' - Nikki Lilly on starting a new school year

Video

Contact tracing: What's the latest on the NHS app?

Video

Advice on acne and masks

Video

Adams said she'd 'never' do Strictly, so why now?

Video

'I still imagine me with hair'

Video

How is LeBron James helping more black Americans vote?

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: This week's strangest stories!

Top Stories

boy looking at school closed sign on school gates

Why some schools are already closing due to coronavirus

comments
Darren Bett
play
0:50

California wildfires: how is the weather affecting things?

Leatherback-turtle

One million species facing extinction in next 100 years say WWF

comments
Newsround Home