The Great British Bake Off returns to TV with new judge Matt Lucas

Last updated at 10:56
Great British Bake off team. Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding.C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

The Great British Bake Off is back!

Their official twitter account tweeted the news: "Put a little love in your tart. Join us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!"

This series will be a bit different as Sandi Toksvig has left the show and has been replaced by comedian Matt Lucas.

Noel Fielding will return, along with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Paul Hollywood, David and Prue LeithMark Bourdillon / Love Productions
Last year's winner David, with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith

The contestants for this year haven't been announced yet, but they'll be following in the footsteps of last year's winner David.

He won after impressing the judges with his showstopper.

When filming the show this year the contestants and crew lived together in a 'bubble' because of coronavirus.

They all lived on location so they could safely film together.

Will you be watching The Great British Bake Off this year? Let us know in the comments below.

