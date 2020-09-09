play
Strictly Come Dancing: The Best Of series starts in September

Last updated at 16:54
Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher winners of Strictl Come Dancing 2019
Strictly: The best of series...begins next weekend.

While viewers wait for the main show to start in October, Strictly: The Best Of series begins next weekend.

The new series will look back at some of the favourite moments from the themed weeks.

From movies to musicals, Blackpool and the finals, viewers can re-watch the dances from all those shows.

The first of the four part series, on 19 September, will start with Strictly: The Best Of Movies.

the judges of strictly come dancing. , Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

Judges Craig, Bruno, Motsi and Shirley, along with all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests will look back at all the dazzling dances and memorable moments from the shows.

It will revisit performances by Lauren Steadman, Joe Sugg, Karim Zeroual and many more.

Strictly Come Dancing will return in October. It will be shorter this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Clara Amfo, Nicola Adams and HRVY are all taking part in the series this year.

Strictly: The Best Of series will begin on TV Saturday 19 September at 7:30pm on BBC One.

