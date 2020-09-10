play
Watch Newsround

Nasa releases new images of stars, and galaxies

Last updated at 07:11
comments
View Comments
Chandra telescope imagesNASA
Nasa called the images "a treasure trove of cosmic delights"

Nasa has revealed some new images from its Chandra telescope, and they are incredible.

The images are of galaxies, stars, planetary nebulas and supernova remnants.

They are not photographs, the colourful images have been put together using data from Chandra and other sources.

Pretty spectacular aren't they! Read on to find out more about the different images.

M82

M82 is a galaxy that is "oriented edge-on to Earth".

M82NASA
M82
Abell 2744

This is an image of a cluster of galaxies which was made from the Chandra and Hubble telescopes' data.

Abell 2744NASA
Abell 2744
Supernova

Nasa says this is an image of one of the "brightest supernova explosions in centuries". A supernova is a powerful and luminous stellar explosion.

SupernovaNASA
Supernova
Eta Carinae

Nasa explains Eta Carinae as "a volatile system containing two massive stars that closely orbit each other".

Eta CarinaeNASA
Eta Carinae
Cartwheel Galaxy

This galaxy was discovered in 1941 by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky, who said it was "one of the most complicated structures awaiting its explanation on the basis of stellar dynamics."

And it's huge - 150,000 light years in diameter to be precise!

Cartwheel GalaxyNASA
Cartwheel Galaxy
Helix Nebula

The Helix Nebula, which is in the constellation Aquarius, is actually a star running out of fuel. The same thing could happen to our Sun in five billion years' time.

A nebula is basically an interstellar cloud of dust, hydrogen, helium and other ionized gases.

Helix NebulaNASA
Helix Nebula

More like this

alien-space.

New study looks for signs of aliens in space

moon-map.

Moon: New colourful map reveals surface in amazing detail

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

boy looking at school closed sign on school gates

Why some schools are already closing due to coronavirus

comments
9
Children at a park

Q&A: What am I allowed to do under the 'rule of six'?

comments
3
Leatherback-turtle

One million species facing extinction in next 100 years say WWF

comments
4
Newsround Home