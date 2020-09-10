Nasa releases new images of stars, and galaxies

NASA Nasa called the images "a treasure trove of cosmic delights"

Nasa has revealed some new images from its Chandra telescope, and they are incredible.

The images are of galaxies, stars, planetary nebulas and supernova remnants.

They are not photographs, the colourful images have been put together using data from Chandra and other sources.

Pretty spectacular aren't they! Read on to find out more about the different images.

M82

M82 is a galaxy that is "oriented edge-on to Earth".

NASA M82

Abell 2744

This is an image of a cluster of galaxies which was made from the Chandra and Hubble telescopes' data.

NASA Abell 2744

Supernova

Nasa says this is an image of one of the "brightest supernova explosions in centuries". A supernova is a powerful and luminous stellar explosion.

NASA Supernova

Eta Carinae

Nasa explains Eta Carinae as "a volatile system containing two massive stars that closely orbit each other".

NASA Eta Carinae

Cartwheel Galaxy

This galaxy was discovered in 1941 by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky, who said it was "one of the most complicated structures awaiting its explanation on the basis of stellar dynamics."

And it's huge - 150,000 light years in diameter to be precise!

NASA Cartwheel Galaxy

Helix Nebula

The Helix Nebula, which is in the constellation Aquarius, is actually a star running out of fuel. The same thing could happen to our Sun in five billion years' time.

A nebula is basically an interstellar cloud of dust, hydrogen, helium and other ionized gases.