Coronavirus: What can't you do under new 'rule of six'?

Getty Images

The government has announced changes to social gatherings rules in England.

From Monday 14 September, it will be illegal for groups of more than six people to take part in social gatherings in England.

The law applies for all parts of England except places which have a local lockdown where rules may be tighter.

There has been a rise in number of coronavirus cases in England so the government has decided that lowering the number of people allowed to socialise together at one time will help keep people safe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference on Wednesday to give more details about the 'rule of six'.

He admitted the new measures that need to be put in place will be hard for people but that he "has to do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus".

He said that people should also remember the basics of washing hands, maintaining social distance, using face coverings where appropriate and getting tested if they have symptoms.

What can you do under the new 'rule of six'?

Joe Giddens/PA

How many people can meet up outdoors?

The number of people allowed to meet-up socially outdoors will be six in England from Monday.

How many people can meet up indoors?

The number is the same for indoors and outdoors - only six. So, meeting up socially in homes, venues like restaurants, and outdoor spaces like parks will all be affected.

Will my school be open?

The new rules won't affect schools so they will continue to run by the same rules they have been operating under up to now.

Can my sports training go ahead?

Yes, the new rules don't affect organised sports either, where rules are already in place to keep people safe and social distance where possible. However, more than six people meeting in the park to play a sport for fun, and not part of an organised game or training session, won't be allowed.

Getty Images

Are the rules for adults and children?

Yes the rules apply to people of all ages.

Can I go to my friend's party?

Only if the total number of people at the party including yourself is six or less.

What about places of worship and cafes and restaurants?

These type of places don't have to follow the rule of six but have to follow the other rules in place like social distancing and collecting contact details of those attending.

Can I meet my friends in the park?

Yes, as long as the number of friends, including yourself, is six or less.

Joe Giddens/PA

Can I go and see my grandparents?

Yes, if the number of people in the gathering is six or under, or if your grandparent is part of your support bubble.

If the number of people you live with, or who are in your support bubble, is more than six you are still allowed to spend time with all of them and won't be limited to six.

What about Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

The new rules are just for England as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of making their own rules. Places in local lockdowns will have tighter rules specific to that area.