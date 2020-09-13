Coronavirus and lockdown: What is the latest?

Getty Images

Rules limiting how many people can meet, sticking to your bubble in school, social distancing and regularly washing your hands - there have been lots of changes to our way of life in 2020.

It's all down to the discovery of a new flu-like coronavirus which has been spreading around the world since the turn of the year.

The virus causes an illness called Covid-19, though lots of people still refer to the illness as 'coronavirus' as that is how it was known at first.

Scientists and governments are working hard to stop the spread of the coronavirus and find a vaccine to treat it. Here's the latest on what's being done about it.

Lockdown - what does it mean?

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance explain the government's plans to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The United Kingdom went into lockdown on 23 March to try to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Several countries had already entered lockdown by that point.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new rules in March which meant people could only leave home for essential shopping, or to care for someone elderly or vulnerable.

Even schools were closed to all children except those of key workers and those who needed special help.

People were told they could leave the house to exercise but only once a day and away from other people if they do not live in the same house.

Only shops selling really important things like food, medicine and home maintenance items were allowed to stay open - the rest were told to shut. People called this a "lockdown".

Lockdown measures were also introduced by leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More: Why are there different rules in different parts of the UK?

The leaders of the UK nations: Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Lockdown changes and rising cases

The lockdown rules are regularly reviewed and each country has been gradually relaxing the rules since May and more and more paces have been allowed to reopen.

Many adults have gone back to work and people from different households can now meet indoors, as long as they keep up social distancing. It's important for people to keep their distance from others as it helps to stop the virus being passed on to other people.

People were putting pictures of rainbows in their windows as a message of support during the lockdown

However, a rise in cases in many parts of the UK has seen new rules introduced, and in some places lockdown restrictions have been put back in just for that area, limiting contact with others or stopping people travelling to other areas without a good reason.

Getting back to normal all depends on the number of infections continuing to fall.

An alert system was launched in May to help tell people how the country is dealing with the pandemic and how high the rate of infection is.

The alert system has five levels, with five being the worst, meaning lots of people being infected, and one being the best, with no cases of coronavirus. Some changes are being allowed because we are moving to lower alert levels, the government says. The UK moved from level four to level three on 19 June.

How are schools affected?

Some school pupils in England were allowed back to class before breaking up for the summer holidays and all schools in the UK reopened in August and September.

There have been lots of changes to the normal school day though, with pupils kept in 'bubbles' so they don't mix with too many other children, one-way systems, handwashing stations and even getting dressed for PE lessons at home.

Some schools, year groups or classes have had to return home since going back because there have been cases of coronavirus among pupils or teaching staff, but each school has plans for how to deal with any outbreaks.

AFP

What else has been affected?

Liverpool won the Premier League after the 2019-20 season resumed behind closed doors

Lots of big sporting and music events have been postponed - including the Olympics and Paralympics, the Euro 2020 football tournament which was due to take place in the summer, and the Glastonbury festival - to avoid the risk of the virus spreading in crowds.

Football across the UK was stopped for several months but in June Premier League football restarted.

Crowds weren't allowed to attend, with games taking place behind closed doors to stop the spread of coronavirus among fans all gathered in one place.

However, with the new football season starting in August and September, plans to let more fans into sporting events in England are being worked on - though the recent rise in cases means it's unlikely to happen soon.

The closures have also affected theatres and cinemas - although some cinemas have now reopened in different parts of the UK.

'Track and Trace'

Each country has also set up a system to try to track who may have coronavirus and to alert other people they might have been in contact with.

Successful track and trace systems will help to control the the virus and will also help to tell the people in charge when it's safe to ease restrictions - or if restrictions need to be put back in place.

A phone app to help with this was tested by the UK government in the Isle of Wight before being dropped, though a new version for England and Wales will launch on 24 September.

Northern Ireland launched its own app for grown-ups to use at the end of July and Scotland's own app came out in early September.

Testing people to find out if they have the virus is also really important. It can help the government track cases and make sure they are looking after those who are ill, and stop them passing it on to others.

What if you feel ill?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Dominoes show how social distancing can help

People showing symptoms of coronavirus have been told to self-isolate - which means staying at home and avoiding contact with anyone else.

The UK government says you must do this for 10 days - it was extended from seven days by the government at the end of July.

Anyone who lives in the same house as someone with these symptoms should also stay at home for 14 days.

Other advice people are being told to follow is to only use the NHS (National Health Service) - that means going to hospital or the doctors - when it's absolutely necessary. People are also asked to use online services or call the doctor first, rather than going to a surgery in person.

Travelling to other countries

Getty Images

Since 8 June, all people arriving in the UK were told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those arriving by plane, ferry or train - including UK nationals - have to provide an address where they will self-isolate and face fines if they do not follow the rules.

Each government has created a list of countries which people returning or visiting from no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days. The idea was to help people travel on holiday to these countries.

However, some countries have been taken off the list after a rise in cases there.

What about face coverings?

It is now compulsory for people in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to wear face coverings in public transport or if they go into shops and supermarkets.

People in England and Scotland also have to wear masks in indoor places where they might meet other people - such as the cinema, or in museums.

People in Wales should wear masks on public transport - but the law doesn't require them to wear them in shops.

Some people - for example if they have breathing disabilities - don't have to wear them. Some children don't have to wear them either - although it depends which country you live in, as the rules vary in different part of the UK.

Secondary school pupils in Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of England under local lockdown are being asked to wear masks in communal school areas. In Wales, it will be up to schools and councils to decide if face coverings are used.

The World Health Organization (WHO) - that's the part of the United Nations whose aim is to look after the health and wellbeing of people around the world - says proper medical masks only need to be worn by people with symptoms or by carers or medical professionals looking after people with Covid-19.

However it also says face coverings should be worn in busy areas where social distancing is not possible.

What's happening outside the UK?

Countries like Italy have relaxed their rules on lockdown - but there are still strict measures in place

As of 8 September there had been more than 27 million cases of coronavirus in 188 countries around the world. While most people recover, many people have died.

Almost half of all cases reported so far are from just three countries: the US, Brazil and India.

The UK, Italy, France and Spain have been the worst-hit European countries.

It's been estimated that about 4.5 billion people - more than half the world's population - have had to live with social distancing measures.

Lockdown measures are being slowly lifted in phases across most parts of the world. Shops are reopening and many children are back in school - although lots of places are insisting that people wear masks in public places and keep social distancing in place.

Some countries have seen a rise in cases after lifting lockdown restrictions and have taken fresh action to try to control the virus.

What is coronavirus and how did it start?

The streets of Wuhan, in China, were pretty quiet after the government locked the city down

The virus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, or WHO.

A pandemic is a disease that spreads in a number of countries around the world at the same time.

The first cases were identified in Wuhan, a city in China. It is thought it might have come from bats at a wildlife market there.

What is the WHO? The WHO is a special group, which is part of the United Nations. It was formed in 1948 and its aim is to look after the health and wellbeing of people around the world. Since it began, it has done lots of medical work. For example, it helped to rid the world of the smallpox disease - the first disease to ever be officially wiped out by human effort. The organisation is full of scientists and doctors who are helping to improve world health by stopping the spread of diseases and educating people about being healthy. It also holds World Health Assemblies at which people discuss new diseases or disorders, and how they can be treated.

How does coronavirus affect people?

The coronavirus is a respiratory virus - that means it affects people's breathing and lungs. Like the cold and flu bugs we get in the UK, it can spread from person to person by coughing, or contact with contaminated surfaces or skin.

It can lead to more serious illnesses like pneumonia. This is dangerous for vulnerable people, such as the very old or people who are weaker due to other illnesses.

The disease has been linked to a large number of deaths in the UK, and health officials say that most of these were elderly people, or people who already had other health issues. Symptoms include fever, a cough, and a loss of smell or taste.

Can coronavirus be treated?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to wash your hands

Because it is a new virus, there's currently no vaccine or medicine available yet to treat it - although lots of scientists around the world are working hard to develop one.

The UK government is investing in a vaccine that is currently being developed at the University of Oxford - tests are already being carried out on people to see how they react to it, and the early results have been positive.

However, there is a chance it might not work, or it could take around 18 months for it to be ready because it will have to be tested to make sure it is safe to use. Until then, the only way to prevent it spreading is to limit physical contact with people who have the virus.

Doctors says properly washing your hands is one of the best ways to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Lots of money is being spent by different governments to find out more about the virus too - knowing more about it increases the chances of being able to deal with it.

Scientists are also trying out existing drugs to see if they can help treat people who become unwell. One of these, an anti-inflammatory drug called dexamethasone, is being used in hospitals to help people who are most seriously ill because of coronavirus.