Classrooms get first look at Stormzy’s latest music video

Wired PR The video was shown in classrooms in London, Glasgow, Dublin and Manchester

Rapper Stormzy has released a new animated music video for his song 'Superheroes' from his most recent album, 'Heavy is the Head'.

Children from schools across the UK were given a special sneak peak of the animation ahead of its official release.

"I wanted to show it to you guys first [because] being students at school, I think it's important that you guys understand how powerful you are," Stormzy said.

In the music video, young black boys and girls are shown to have different super powers, highlighting Stormzy's belief that everyone is a superhero in their own right, something which he says he didn't recognise growing up.

"Growing up for me, I didn't have many role models, I didn't have many people who I thought I could look at and aspire to be similar to. As I've grown older, I've noticed that a lot of people around me were superheroes," he said.

Stormzy says he didn't have many role models growing up, but he later realised everyone is a superhero in their own right

The animation also features black British artists Dave and Little Simz, Malorie Blackman's book, Noughts and Crosses and there's a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement too.

"Despite the colour of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back, you are a superhero," the rapper said.

"I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to let you know that the sky is the limit. To let you know that all those things inside of you make you incredible."

Have you checked out the 'Superheroes' video? What do you think? Let us know in the comments!