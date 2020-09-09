Grassrotts football: Has your footie club training started yet?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How has grassroots football changed since lockdown?

After months of lockdown, football is back for loads of you!

Millions of kids are returning to outdoor pitches all over the United Kingdom to mark the start of the brand new season.

All competitive local football was stopped in March as the UK was put into a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though football is back, there are new rules to follow for teams who want to start training to minimize the threat of the virus spreading.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

What do the guidelines say?

Getty Images There are new rules in place for people playing grassroots football

11 million people in the UK play grassroots football.

Here are some of examples of the new rules that teams will have to follow in order to keep safe from the FA.

Similar rules are in place from the Scottish, Welsh and Irish FAs, so be sure to check with your local club.