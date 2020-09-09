Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out his incredible football records
Ronaldo has become the first European player ever to net 100 international goals. It's not the only impressive record he's set, check out some of his other mega achievements.
Ronaldo made history on Tuesday after he scored twice in Portugal's Nation League match against Sweden. It means he is the first European player to score 100 international goals in men's football.
Reuters
In 2009, Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Read Madrid for what was then a record transfer fee of £80 million! He stayed with the club for nine years before moving to Juventus in 2018.
Getty Images
Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with an impressive 130 goals! He's scored 15 more goals than the second top scorer Lionel Messi, and a whopping 59 more than Raúl González who sits in third position.
EPA
Ronaldo has also racked up the most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season. He scored 17 times for Real Madrid during the 2013-14 season.
Getty Images
The Portuguese football star currently holds the record for the most goals scored in the FIFA Club World Cup. He’s managed to net seven goals across four competitions.
Getty Images
Ronaldo's records aren't just limited to the football pitch. He's currently the most followed person on Instagram with a mind-blowing 238 million followers! Only Instagram's official account has more, with 364 million. Ronaldo posts lots of pictures from his career and with his family.