New stricter lockdown rules in England

From Monday, stricter lockdown rules on who you can meet up with, and where are coming to England.

It's after the government said it was worried about the rising number of coronavirus infections.

From Monday 14 September, it will be illegal for groups of more than six people to take part in social gatherings in England.

Groups which exceed the limit will be breaking the law and individuals could be given an £100 fine by the police, which could reach a maximum of £3200 for people who don't listen.

Stricter lockdown rules on who you can meet up with, and where

