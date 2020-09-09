Coronavirus: Social gatherings with more than six will be illegal from Monday

The government's new rules will make it illegal for more than six people to meet

From Monday, stricter lockdown rules on who you can meet up with, and where are coming to England.

It's after the government said it was worried about the rising number of coronavirus infections.

From Monday 14 September, it will be illegal for groups of more than six people to take part in social gatherings in England.

Groups which exceed the limit will be breaking the law and individuals could be given an £100 fine by the police, which could reach a maximum of £3200 for repeat offenders.

The government is expected to announce more details later today.

Getty Images People in the same support bubble won't be affected by the update to the rules

What do the changes mean?

Currently, the guidance in England allows gatherings of people from up to six different households outdoors, or up to 30 people from two different households either indoors or outside.

From Monday, it will be illegal for groups of more than six to meet inside or outside, even if they're from just two different households. The only exception will be if they are part of the same support bubble.

Ministers asy they hope the tougher rules will make things clearer for people and make it easier for police to carry out their duties.

"We need to act now to stop the virus spreading. So we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact - making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"It is absolutely critical that people now abide by these rules and remember the basics - washing your hands, covering your face, keeping space from others, and getting a test if you have symptoms."

Who WON'T be affected by the new rules?

PA Media Schools won't be affected by the rule changes

The new law changes won't apply to schools, workplaces or weddings, funerals and organised team sports where coronavirus rules are in place.

Single households and support bubbles with more than six people will also be unaffected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to deliver further details at a Downing Street news conference later today.

The ban won't apply to the other countries in the UK as each nation has its own coronavirus rules.

In Scotland, up to eight people from three households can meet indoors and up to 15 people from five different households can meet outdoors.

In Wales up to four households can form an "extended household" indoors and up to 30 people can gather outdoors.

Again the rules are different in Northern Ireland. Currently, up to six people from two households can come together indoors and a maximum of 15 can meet outdoors.