Dr Max is part of a new campaign to give children more support around their mental health.

Every Mind Matters has been put together by Public Health England, with support from leading children and mental health charities.

It is a website designed to help young people build resilience and to help them to look after their wellbeing.

Here are some tips from Dr Max to help you look after your mental health.

If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing, or if you have any questions, speak to an adult that you trust. You can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11.