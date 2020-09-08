Manchester City: Lucy Bronze is back

EPA

Women's Super League side Manchester City have re-signed England star Lucy Bronze.

She had been playing for French side Lyon where she won the Women's Champions League title last month.

But she's now back at the team she played for before - Man City - on a a two-year contract.

I really enjoyed my time in France, but there were so many things that I missed and it's great to be back. Lucy Bronze

Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor described her as an "unrivalled talent".

Bronze - who has been capped 70 times by England - said: "There's nowhere I'd rather be right now than with Manchester City and I'm really excited to see what the future holds with the exciting squad we have here."

Not only is she a star player for her national team, but she's also won lots of awards.

For the second time, she took the BBC'S Women's Footballer of the Year award, this year!