Harry and Meghan have paid back £2.4 million for their Windsor cottage make-over

PA Media The Duke and Duchess stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year

Lots of people have been talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) recently.

It's because Harry has paid back the money that was used to do building work on the couple's home in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan lived in Frogmore Cottage, which is near Windsor Castle, before announcing their decision to step back from their royal duties and split their time between the UK and America earlier in the year.

They recently bought a home in Santa Barbara, California.

Why did Harry pay the money back?

The cost of making over the Windsor cottage came to £2.4 million and this was covered by taxpayers' money through something known as the Sovereign Grant.

PA Media Frogmore Cottage cost £2.4 million to renovate

What is the Sovereign Grant? The Sovereign Grant is money given to the Queen by the Treasury and it covers various costs including the payment of the Queen's staff, the cost of official receptions and garden parties, maintenance of the Royal Palaces and the cost of travel to royal engagements.

Some people were unhappy that public money was used when the couple were no longer planning to carry out royal duties.

However, Harry and Meghan said they would repay the cost of renovating the house once they had stepped down from their royal duties.

Prince Harry's spokesperson confirmed the Duke of Sussex had paid the bill for the property's refurbishment in full by contributing to the Sovereign Grant. It continues to be used by Harry and Meghan as a home for their family in the UK.

The repayment of renovation costs for Frogmore cottage isn't the only reason the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the news recently.

PA/QCT The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently spoke to a group of young leaders about the Black Lives Matter movement, fairness, justice and equal rights

Earlier this month, it was announced the pair had reached a deal with Netflix to make of range of programmes including films, documentaries and children's programmes for the huge streaming platform.

They're expected to appear in some of these and will be working behind the scenes on others.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said.