Xbox Series S: Everything we know

Xbox

Microsoft has confirmed that the "smallest Xbox ever" will be launched later this year.

Xbox shared the first image of the Series S on social media saying "let's make this official" adding that more info will be released "Soon. Promise".

The announcement comes after an apparent leak about the product in the US on Monday.

Here's everything we know about the compact console so far.

No disc tray

This new Xbox doesn't have a disc tray which means players will have to download or stream games over the internet.

Some people prefer to have games digitally because it means they can't break or lose copies.

However not having a disc tray means you won't be able to put any Xbox One game discs that you own in there to play.

When can you buy it?

The Series S will be available to buy some time in November, but the exact date hasn't been confirmed yet.

But we do know how much it will cost - at £249.99 it's seen as a lower-cost alternative to the new Series X.

xbox This Xbox Series X will be nearly double the size of the new Series S

How big is it?

Series S is Microsoft's smallest Xbox and is half the size of the Series X which will also be launching in November.

The Series X is being described as the fastest Xbox yet and also comes with a new controller.

Other console news?

Xbox won't be the only console released in time for Christmas, Sony's Playstation 5 is also rumoured to be released around then too.

However, Sony hasn't confirmed a date or price just yet.