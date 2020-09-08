Coronavirus: Caerphilly is going under local lockdown

PA Media Community testing was introduced in Caerphilly over the weekend before the local lockdown announcement

The Welsh county of Caerphilly will enter a local lockdown following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The Welsh government announced on Monday evening that from 6pm on Tuesday, people living in the area will not be able to leave or enter unless they have good reason for doing so.

The rise in cases has been linked to groups of people meeting indoors, residents going on holidays abroad, and people failing to follow social distancing rules.

Caerphilly is the first county in Wales to be placed under a local lockdown.

Similar measures have previously been taken in other parts of the UK including Aberdeen, Leicester, and the North West of England.

"We need the help of everyone in Caerphilly borough to prevent the increasing and onward spread of coronavirus. We can only bring this local outbreak under control if everyone pulls together and follows these new steps," said the country's health minister Vaughan Gething.

How will the local lockdown affect people in Caerphilly?

PA Media Some schools have had to close due to coronavirus cases

Under the new restrictions, people in Caerphilly will not be able to travel outside the county without a good reason. People who have to travel to work and aren't able to work from home, care givers and those making a compassionate visit to a loved one, won't be prevented from doing so by the restrictions.

Meeting with friends, extended households and other families indoors will no longer be allowed, although people will still be able to meet outside. There's also a ban on people spending the night at other houses.

Getty Images People over the age of 11 will have to wear face coverings when going into shops

Those aged 11 and over will be required to wear face coverings in shops.

Schools, pubs and restaurants in the area will all stay open.

The measures will be reviewed regularly by the Welsh government and it may introduce "further steps to bring this local outbreak under control" if the number of cases in the area continue to rise.

