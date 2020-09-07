Why this man stood in a box of ice for more than two hours!

Josef Koeberl from Austria managed to break his own world record on Saturday after standing in a box packed with ice for more than two and a half hours.

It's definitely not something to try at home - Josef had medics on hand to make sure he was as safe as possible.

The sportsman, who only wore a pair of swimming trunks, stood in a transparent box which was filled to the top with ice cubes.

His record-breaking feat was far from an easy one, bur Josef says he focused on positive emotions to help him make it through the chilly ordeal.

He ended up beating his previous record by more than 25 minutes - now that's brrrr-illiant!