Manchester City: Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Getty Images Both players will have to self-isolate

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus.

They won't be able to train with their team-mates, because UK government guidelines and Premier League rules state they now have to self-isolate - that means they have to stay at home away from other people to help avoid spreading it.

The club has said neither player had any symptoms of the virus.

Algeria's Mahrez, and Frenchman Laporte are both in the UK so must self-isolate for 10 days. That means they should be available for City's first game of the season against Wolves in two weeks' time.