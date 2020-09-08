Every Mind Matters: More support for children's mental health

A new campaign has been launched to help and support children, young people and their parents when it comes to mental health.
Better Health - Every Mind Matters has been put together by Public Health England, with support from leading children and mental health charities.
The Every Mind Matters website is designed to help young people build resilience and to help them to look after their wellbeing.
There are also tips to help parents and carers spot the signs that children may be struggling with their mental health and to support them.
A short film to show how important it is to ask for help when you need it is also being released.
It's illustrated by artist Charlie Mackesy who drew the pictures for the book; The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
It also includes TV and radio presenters like Davina McCall, Marvin Humes, Katie Piper, Sean Fletcher and Edith Bowman reading a short story about what it means to be brave.
Lockdown has been a difficult time for lots of children, with recent research showing that the coronavirus outbreak has caused an increase in anxiety among young people.
More than two-fifths (41%) of children and young people said they were more lonely than before lockdown, and more than a third said they were more worried (38%), more sad (37%) or more stressed (34%).
The survey of children in England was carried out by children's charity Barnardo's.
Emma Thomas, Chief Executive of mental health charity YoungMinds, said, "The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact of the lives of children and young people across the country and many have struggled with social isolation, anxiety and fears about what the future holds."
Over half of parents have said that the mental wellbeing of their children has been one of their biggest concerns during lockdown, according to new Public Health England data.
The effects of the pandemic on children and young people's mental health have been challenging and it is vital we continue to do all we can to protect them and prevent long-term effects.
Lots of parents want to know how to better help support their children's mental health, but don't know how to.
Nearly a quarter (22%) of parents surveyed said that not knowing what action to take has stopped them supporting their children's mental wellbeing, and more than a third (38%) want more advice on how to support children's mental wellbeing when they return to school.
The Every Mind Matter website is designed to help parents and carers of both younger children, aged 5-13 and older children aged 13-18.
If you can't see this, try here instead.
Your Comments
Join the conversation