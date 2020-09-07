Check out this ice box challenge and other cool world records

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: This man stood in a box of ice for more than two hours!

Josef Koeberl from Austria broke his own world record on Saturday after standing in a box packed to the brim with ice for more than two and a half hours.

It's definitely not something to try at home - Josef had medics on hand to make sure he was as safe as possible and to help him if he fell ill.

The sportsman, who only wore a pair of swimming trunks during his record-breaking attempt, stood in a transparent box which was filled ice cubes.

The challenge was a very painful one, but Josef says he focused on positive emotions to help him make it through his chilly ordeal.

He ended up beating his previous record by more than 25 minutes - how brrr-illiant is that?

This ice bath champion isn't the only person to set a record in super cold conditions. Check out these other super-cool records!

Longest open saltwater scuba dive in cold water

Guinness World Records

The world record for the longest ever saltwater scuba dive in cold water was set by Cem Karabay in Çanakkale Gökçeada in Turkey in 2018.

The diver was underwater for a mega 30 hours and 20 minutes. That's obviously quite a bit longer than a whole day - we wonder if he managed to fit in a snooze while he was down there...

Longest sled dog race

Getty Images

The record for the longest sled dog race goes to the Iditarod Trail in Alaska, America. The trail is a whopping 1,049 miles long!

Those competing in the annual race face extreme weather conditions, with temperatures dropping to as low as a very chilly -73 degrees.

First person to swim the English Channel four times

SARAH THOMAS

American swimmer Sarah Thomas became the first person to swim the English Channel four times non-stop in 2019.

She ended up covering more than 80 miles in total and completed her epic swim in 54 hours and 10 minutes.

Sarah previously swam across the English Channel in 2012 and 2016 which helped prepare her for her mammoth swim.

Coldest concert ever!

Charlie Simpson set a new world record performing at a tiny gig in Serbia

Lots of people enjoy going to live concerts, but how would you feel about attending one in -30 degree temperatures? Well, music fans in Siberia did just that!

The record for the coldest concert was set back in 2012 when former Busted and Fightstar lead singer Charlie Simpson performed to a small crowd in very chilly conditions.