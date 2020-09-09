The Premier League is back this weekend - here's what you need to know

Getty Images Liverpool won the 2019-2020 Premier League season - their first title in 30 years!

The Premier League is back this weekend, but things will be a bit different.

This season will have quite a few changes because of the coronavirus.

As well as new rules, there are new teams and new signings.

Here's everything you need to know before the first game on Saturday.

When's kick-off?

The first game of the season is Fulham v Arsenal on Saturday.

Burnley and Manchester United were supposed to play each other on Saturday too, but that game has been postponed because Manchester United were promised a 30-day break after the Europa League.

The same goes for Wolves, who were also in the Europa League, and of course Manchester City and Chelsea who were playing in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Getty Images Manchester City will have a delayed start to the season because they need a 30-day break after their last Champions League game

New names

Premier League teams have not spent as much money on new players this season as they have in the past few years, but there have still been some big signings.

Manchester United bought Dutchman Donny van de Beek from Ajax for a massive 35 million pounds (plus five million in add-ons!).

The 23-year-old has scored 41 goals in 175 games for Ajax, and he helped them reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Getty Images Donny van de Beek has been at Ajax since 2015

Liverpool signed Greece's Kostas Tsimikas for just under 12 million pounds a year on a five-year deal from Olympiakos.

The 24-year-old said he was very happy to be joining "the biggest club in the world", who he has supported since he was young.

Getty Images Liverpool have a long-term interest in Tsimikas, who they have been watching for the past two years

Newly-promoted Leeds United signed Spanish forward Rodrigo from Valencia for a club record fee of 26 million pounds.

Their previous record transfer was former England captain Rio Ferdinand, back in 2000.

And Chelsea signed Brazilian Thiago Silva on a free transfer after he left Paris Saint-Germain after their Champions League defeat in August.

They will be looking for Silva to help out their defence - the Blues conceded the most goals in the Premier League top 10 last season.

Silva has played more than 200 games for PSG, who won the French top flight seven years in a row.

Getty Images Thiago Silva has made 88 international appearances for Brazil

Chelsea signed Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal for 45 million pounds.

Chilwell has been playing for Leicester since he was 12, when he joined their academy. In 2015 he joined the first team and has been there since, so it's a pretty big move for the 23-year-old.

Getty Images Ben Chilwell made 123 appearances for Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur signed goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal after his contract with Burnley expired back in June.

Getty Images Joe Hart will be joining the likes of Dele Alli and Eric Dier, who he has played with in the England team before

Arsenal signed former Chelsea midfielder Willian on a three-year deal after his contract with the Blues expired.

Chelsea had offered him a deal - but Arsenal were willing to pay a bigger fee to snap up the Brazilian from their London rivals.

And that's no surprise - with nine goals and seven assists, the 2019-2020 season was Willian's most productive Premier League season in terms of goal involvements.

Getty Images Willian made 339 appearances for Chelsea since 2013

And Manchester City signed Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake for 40 million pounds. Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League last season - so that's one way to stay in the top flight!

Ake said joining the club was a dream, and that Pep Guardiola's style of football really appeals to him.

City also signed Valencia winger Ferran Torres, who signed a five-year contract. The 20-year-old will replace Leroy Sane, who left City in July to go and play for the new Champions League winners, Bayern Munich.

New teams

Leeds United, Fulham FC and West Brom are the three teams which have been promoted to the Premier League for the 2020-2021 season.

Bottom three teams Norwich, Bournemouth and Watford all got relegated to the Championship.

Leeds won the 2019-2020 Championship title after being in the top two for most of the season. They finished 10 points clear of West Brom, who were second.

Getty Images Leeds United are playing in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years

Fulham are back in the top flight this season after they beat London rivals Brentford in the play-off finals.

They were in the Premier League during the 2018-2019 season, but got relegated after a messy few months with three different managers.

Fulham's manager Scott Parker said his team will learn lessons from their failures in the year they were relegated: "We're going into the best league in the world, the best players, the best teams… it's a brutal league and I realise the challenge ahead."

West Brom, also known as The Baggies, were promoted in July.

Their manager Slaven Bilic said it had been an exhausting season, and that he felt as proud of West Brom that day as he did managing his home country, Croatia.

Getty Images Fulham beat Brentford 2-1 in the play-offs at Wembley in August

Will fans be allowed in the stadiums?

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, football across the UK was stopped for several months.

When the Premier League restarted in June, crowds weren't allowed to attend, so games took place behind closed doors to help stop the spread of the virus.

However, with the start of the Premier League season, there are hopes that gradually, football fans will be able to return to stadiums from the start of October.