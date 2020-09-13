Martin has travelled to the South Pacific to find out how climate change is affecting people there.

He spoke to Dr Tammy Tabe from the University of the South Pacific in Fiji who explained how islands in the South Pacific are already being affected by climate change. she said: "It has a greater impact for small islands in the Pacific like Fiji because we are small and most of the settlements, the communities, are located along the coast.

"We have poor infrastructure (roads and buildings) and so we can't really adapt fast to rising sea levels compared to developed countries with bigger economies" she said.

In Fiji they have been doing a lot of work to adapt to the situation and limit the impact global warming is having on the country but Dr Tabe says the there needs to be a global effort to reduce emissions so that the effects of climate change can be slowed down.