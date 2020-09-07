Soccer Aid 2020: What happened and who won?

Getty Images The World XI celebrate their win

England lost their second Soccer Aid in a row as the World XI team beat them on penalties.

The yearly charity football match includes a mix of football stars and celebrities, and this year was no different with The Voice's Danny Jones, The Body Coach Joe Wicks along with YouTubers Yung Filly and Chunkz all taking part.

Taking the knee

Getty Images Players from both teams took the knee before the game

Before the game kicked off the celebs were joined by professional players such as John Terry, Patrice Evra and Kelly Smith to take the knee.

The gesture has been seen before football matches around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

What happening during the match?

Getty Images Yung Filly celebrates with Chunkz after scoring for England

The match was originally scheduled for June but had to be moved to September because of coronavirus. Like Premier League games, Soccer Aid was played in front of a virtually empty Old Trafford in Manchester, and for fans watching at home, they had to wait until the second half for the first goal.

Former Tottenham and Ireland player, Robbie Keane, curled in a shot that went in off the post to give the World XI the lead.

England came back into the game after singer James Bay crossed the ball for Yung Filly to tap it into the net.

The YouTube star celebrated with best mate Chunkz on the Old Trafford touch line.

Penalties

Getty Images Chunkz missed a penalty for England

While things may have improved for the national team in recent years, England are famously bad a penalties.

Unfortunately that bad luck extends to England at Soccer Aid.

DJ Locksmith missed for the World XI before comedian Lee Mack missed for England for the second year in a row. His penalty was saved by former Newsround presenter Ore Oduba.

With the shootout tied at 3-3, Love Island's Kem Cetinay put World XI ahead.

Cheered on by Wayne Rooney, who was co-managing England, Chunkz stepped up to take a spot kick, but he put his penalty went wide, meaning the World XI took home the 2020 title.

John Peters Former Manchester United player and current Derby County player Wayne Rooney was co-manager of England for the game

Record-breaking money

Donations sent in during the Soccer Aid match raised a record £11m for the charity Unicef.

It's the most the game has ever generated in the history of the show and this year the money raised will be spent to help children affected by coronavirus.

"Coronavirus is disrupting everything- it's closing schools, stopping babies getting vital vaccines and making life in disaster zones even tougher," the charity says.

However, together we can help stop the spread of coronavirus and limit the impact on children's lives."

Getty Images Olly Murs celebrates during the penalty shoot out

Singer, Robbie Williams, who started Soccer Aid 14 years ago, appeared via live video link.

He said: "This year has been one of the weirdest years on record. I always thought at least I got Soccer Aid but as I went on holiday I got put on the travel ban.

'It's made me emotional to see how far Soccer Aid has come. I'm very proud and patriotic."