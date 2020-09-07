Typhoon Haishen reaches South Korea

EPA

Typhoon Haishen has touched down in South Korea after sweeping through southern Japan.

It made landfall just north of Busan, South Korea's second-largest city.

Typhoons are tropical storms just like hurricanes, but are formed over the Northwest Pacific Ocean where Japan and South Korea are.

Haishen made its way through parts of Japan over the weekend, cutting the power from hundreds of thousands of homes there.

Factories, businesses and schools have had to close because of it, and many people were asked to leave their homes to stay safe.

EPA Damage from Typhoon Haishen in Japan

Now in South Korea, the typhoon has meant lots of flights and trains have been cancelled and strong winds have already cut power to around 5,000 households. However, it's thought that the typhoon may weaken as it passes through.