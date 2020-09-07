Manchester Arena Inquiry: What is it and why is it happening?

Getty Images The symbol of Manchester - a worker bee - was important for many people following the Manchester Arena attack

A public inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack is set to begin on Monday 7 September.

The hearing was due to start in June but was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-two people died and more than 50 people were injured in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

A man involved in planning the attack was sentenced to at least 55 years in prison last month.

The public inquiry will look at the background to the attack and the emergency response.

What is a public inquiry?

Getty Images Thousands of tributes and flowers were left by the public after the attack to support everyone that was affected

Public inquiries are set up by the government to investigate events which have, or could cause public concern.

The purpose of the Manchester Arena Inquiry is to explore the situation leading up to and surrounding the terror attack in May 2017.

The main aim of an inquiry is first to find out exactly what happened, and then to work out what must be done to prevent it from happening again.

Due to social distancing rules around Covid-19, the number of people allowed to attend the daily hearings will be restricted.

Is it like a normal court case?

PA Media This is the room where the Manchester Arena Inquiry will be held at Manchester Magistrates Court

The way an inquiry is run may look and feel like a court case - there's a judge, representatives asking questions, and there will be lots of evidence.

But there is an important difference!

Courts often deal with cases by trials, involving one or more groups against another. There is usually a winner and a loser.

However, in an inquiry everyone is there to help investigate the facts and to find out what happened.