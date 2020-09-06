Rugby Union: Fans return for first time since lockdown

John Walton

Fans have been allowed back into a Premiership rugby match for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Around 2,700 fans were allowed into the Twickenham Stoop stadium in London to watch Harlequins against Bath.

The match was selected by the government as part of its test project to see whether fans can safely return to live sport during the pandemic.

Those inside the ground were season ticket holders chosen via a lottery.

The stadium was only allowed to be at 20% capacity and fans had to be socially distanced from one another unless they were from the same household.

How did it work?

Everyone in the stadium had to wear a face covering and fans were given specific arrival times to make sure the turnstiles weren't busy before the game.

The match follows the government's decision to allow 2,500 people into a football friendly match between Brighton and Chelsea.

If pilot matches like these are successful, the government hopes to allow fans to return to watching live sport by October.

Oh and by the way, Harlequins lost to Bath 27-41!