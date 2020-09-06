Britain's Got Talent: What happened in the first semi-final?

Britain's Got Talent Comedian Steve Royle won the first semi-final

Britain's Got Talent was back with a bang last night as the first semi-final took place.

Comedian Steve Royle became the first act to make it into the final after winning the judges' vote with his ball juggling routine.

A public vote will decide who else out of the remaining seven acts is joining him in the final.

The winner of the talent competition gets a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show and £250,000.

But here's five talking points from BGT's big return.

Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames Ant and Dec opened the show with a big band performance

Ant and Dec all singing and all dancing!

Saturday night TV never feels quite right without a bit of Ant and Dec!

The Geordie duo - who are celebrating 30 years in showbiz together this year - opened the semi-final with an all-singing, all-dancing spectacular.

By channelling their inner Michael Bublé, they brought a bit of big band swing to the studio whilst also introducing the virtual audience and the judging panel.

So hold tight, Ant and Dec are well and truly back for the next few weeks,

No Simon Cowell!

Matt Crossick Dancer Ashley Banjo stepped in as a guest judge for Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is currently recovering after injuring his back so he wasn't part of the judging panel.

Ant and Dec revealed that he wouldn't be around at any point during the semi-finals.

Instead, BGT favourite Ashley Banjo from dance group Diversity stepped in to assist regular judges, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Virtual wall

Britain's Got Talent The judges were helped along by the virtual audience

The competition had been delayed for several months this year due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

A lot of these restrictions remain in place, meaning that lots of the contestants had to either socially distance or be in support bubbles with one another.

Ant and Dec were allowed to stand close to each other because they're in a support bubble.

The government's social distancing rules also mean that it wasn't possible to have a live studio audience sitting next to each other.

Instead, the team at BGT have decided to build a massive virtual video wall to create some atmosphere and support.

Kid power

Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act Fayth Ifil was one of the strongest performers on the night

With comedian Steve Royle already through to the final after winning the judges votes, the remaining seven acts will battle it out in a public vote to join him.

10-year-old dancing sensation Yakub did a memorable Lion King inspired dance. Ashley Banjo said he was privileged to watch the performance.

The SOS From The Kids choir had to pre-record their performance because of coronavirus restrictions on how many people can perform inside together at once.

They performed in a forest and sang about the importance of saving the planet from climate change.

Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act Fayth Ifil wowed the judges with a soulful performance of Andra Day's "Stand Up for Something".

David Walliams described it as the best performance of the night.

Diversity's story of 2020

Britain's Got Talent Diversity's routine was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement

There was a really special performance from former BGT winners, Diversity.

Led by guest judge Ashley Banjo, the dance group told their story of 2020 inspired by the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The powerful and emotional routine moved lots of people and left Ashley well and truly breathless!