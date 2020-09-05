When you think about life in the future, one of the biggest sci-fi dreams has always been… flying cars!

Well, now driving in the air could be one step closer!

Developers at a company in Japan, called Skydrive, have been testing out their drone-like flying car. The vehicle uses eight propellers to stay in the air and it managed to hover six feet above the ground for four minutes during its first public test flight last month.

The Japanese company hopes the vehicles will become a part of everyday life in the near future. They're looking to make the vehicles available to buy by 2023, although they could be pretty pricy - over 200 thousand pounds!

Take a look!