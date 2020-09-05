Soccer Aid 2020: Everything you need to know

Soccer Aid Singer Olly Murs and footie freestyler Liv Cooke are taking part

Soccer Aid is back for 2020.

Soccer Aid brings celebrities and football stars to play together to raise money for the international children's charity Unicef.

But, due to coronavirus, this year's match between England and The Rest of the World on 6 June couldn't go ahead as planned.

Instead lots of those who were supposed to be involved took part in a Fifa 20 contest!

But now, the real-life match has been re-arranged for this Sunday 5 September at Manchester United's ground, Old Trafford.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Big celebrity names

Instagram/santandave Rapper Santan Dave is lacing up his boots for the Rest of the World team

There's loads of mega celebrities taking part this year in the match.

On the England team expect to see the king of PE lessons, Joe Wicks, singer Olly Murs, football freestyler Liv Cooke and Top Gear favourite Paddy McGuinness.

Also look out for Youtube funny-men Yung Filly and Chunkz.

The Rest of the World team features comedian Mo Gilligan, award winning rapper Dave, DJ Roman Kemp, and presenter Ore Oduba.

The professionals

Soccer Aid Ireland's all time top scorer Robbie Keane (centre) is on the Rest of the World team

It wouldn't be Soccer Aid without some epic ex-professional footballers taking part.

The England team have some of the most experienced internationals in English history on show including former Chelsea left back Ashley Cole, former Liverpool keeper David James, tricky winger Joe Cole and former Arsenal legend, Kelly Smith.

Emilie Heskey and Michael Owen will be renewing their lethal partnership upfront and current Manchester United WFC manager Casey Stoney - who made 130 appearances for England during her career - will be in defence.

The Rest of the World team features former Chelsea legend Michael Essien, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, Ireland's all time top scorer Robbie Keane and Scotland's record goalscorer Julie Fleeting.

The managers

Soccer Aid Rest of the World manager Harry Redknapp

The former England manager, Sam Allardyce, returns to the dugout after taking charge of the England side in last year's game.

He'll be assisted by England's all-time record goal scorer Wayne Rooney who currently plays for Derby County in the Championship.

Soccer Aid Wayne Rooney is helping to manage the England side

The Rest of the World team will be managed by the King of the Jungle himself, Harry Redknapp.

He'll be assisted by former England captain, Bryan Robson, in the dugout.

Time and location

Getty Images The match will be taking place at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester

The match will be taking place at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

There will be no fans in the stadium this year due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The game is being broadcast on ITV and coverage begins at 6:30pm.

X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary will host the event, with help from pitch-side reporter Kirsty Gallagher.