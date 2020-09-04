It’s puffin season on the Westman Islands in Iceland.

Puffin chicks, which are also known as pufflings, begin to leave their nests to start new lives away from their parents in late August and early September.

However, leaving the nest isn’t as simple as it might seem. The pufflings use moonlight to guide them to the ocean, but the city lights in the island’s local towns can often confuse the birds. This leaves them exposed to dangers like cats and cars.

That’s where the local children come to the rescue. Take a look.

