play
Watch Newsround

Meet the kids helping baby puffins fly free

It’s puffin season on the Westman Islands in Iceland.

Puffin chicks, which are also known as pufflings, begin to leave their nests to start new lives away from their parents in late August and early September.

However, leaving the nest isn’t as simple as it might seem. The pufflings use moonlight to guide them to the ocean, but the city lights in the island’s local towns can often confuse the birds. This leaves them exposed to dangers like cats and cars.

That’s where the local children come to the rescue. Take a look.

More like this:Puffin counting on the Isle of May

Why are puffins in trouble?

Watch more videos

Video

Meet the kids helping baby puffins fly free

Video

Getting lost? New uniforms? Your starting a new school questions answered

Video

The education app made by children for children

Video

'I’m excited to start a new chapter' - Nikki Lilly on starting a new school year

Video

Contact tracing: What's the latest on the NHS app?

Video

Advice on acne and masks

Video

Adams said she'd 'never' do Strictly, so why now?

Video

'I still imagine me with hair'

Video

How is LeBron James helping more black Americans vote?

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: This week's strangest stories!

Video

What do US TikTokers think about Donald Trump's ban threats?

Video

Kids Against Plastic charity joins forces with Formula E

Video

What is facial recognition?

Video

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

Video

Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

Video

How Belfast Zoo is welcoming back visitors

Video

Your Planet: This week's environment news

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Top Stories

A discarded face mask on a beach

Face masks part of 'new plastic pollution explosion'

comments
The presenters and BGT judges.

How will Britain's Got Talent be different this year?

comments
Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin

Dec reveals 'no one could' replace Ant (unless they're female)

Newsround Home