Conservation: Critically endangered Western chimpanzee born in UK zoo
A tiny baby Western chimpanzee has been born to mum Mandy at Chester Zoo. It is ‘hugely significant’ as they are critically endangered with only 18,000 left in the wild.
New mum Mandy cradles her baby at Chester Zoo. The birth of this little one is ‘hugely significant’ for the species according to Mike Jordan, Animal & Plant Director at the zoo.
Chester Zoo
In the wild, the Western chimpanzee is under huge threat from hunting, the illegal bush meat trade and extensive habitat loss - all due to human activity, say experts.
Chester Zoo
Play time for this cheeky young chimp. Young females are excited to have a baby around, Andy Lenihan, Team Manager of the Primates section at Chester Zoo, said: “It’s a real extended-family affair as many of the females in the group often want to help to take care of the newcomer. It’s great to see the other youngsters watching Mandy closely and learning from such a natural mother.”
Chester Zoo
Thumbs up from mum, things are going well. As few as 18,000 Western chimpanzees are thought to remain in Africa and it is the first subspecies of chimpanzee to be added to the list of critically endangered apes.
Chester Zoo
The Western chimpanzee is found in West Africa, including in Senegal and Ghana, but is already believed to be extinct in Benin, Burkina Faso and Togo. Keepers don't know if the baby is male or female yet as young chimps get carried around by their mums when they are first born.
Chester Zoo
Feeding time for the newborn, mum looks a bit tired! The baby doesn't have a name yet but is doing really well and is very healthy. Andy Lenihan, team manager of the primates section at Chester Zoo, said: "Mandy is a wonderful mum. She's bonded instantly with her new baby and can be seen protectively cradling it in her left arm at all times.