WSL 20-21: Five things to know about the Women's Super League season

Rex Features Chelsea won the Women's Super League 2019/20 title and previously won it in the 2015 and 2017-18 seasons

Saturday 5 September sees the start of the 2020/21 Women's Super League (WSL) football season.

Last season ended early due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With all the info on the new players, new bosses and plenty of old rivalries - we've got you covered with everything you need to watch out for this season.

1. Big signings

Getty Images Pernille Harder was the top scorer in the Frauen Bundesliga last term wirth 27 goals in 21 games

Pernille Harder has joined Chelsea from Wolfsburg, in Germany, for a record fee of over £250,000! The star striker, who signed a three-year deal, scored a staggering 103 goals in 113 games in Germany.

Getty Images Rose Lavelle was named the third-best player at the 2019 World Cup

Rose Lavelle, the USA's World Cup-winning midfielder, will be spending the season at Manchester City. She was named the third best player at the 2019 World Cup, behind team mate Megan Rapinoe and England's Lucy Bronze. Lavelle is excited to get started, "Man City is one of the best clubs in the world, both for the men and women's side; they have so many resources for both teams, so that was awesome."

Getty Images Sam Mewis (right) helped USA win the 2019 World Cup, beating hosts France at the quarter-final stage

Sam Mewis is another US talent who will be playing at City after moving from North Carolina Courage in the States. Talking about her infamous dribbling ability, she told City's website, "maybe I'll bring a bit of a unique style being American and having played a really high-pressure, attacking-oriented style in the last few years."

Getty Images Jess Fishlock (left) and her Wales teammate Natasha Harding (right) will now be clubmates

Wales' most-capped player, Jess Fishlock, has joined Reading on loan from OL Reign while the National Women's Soccer League in America is on hold.

Rex Features Valerie Gauvin helped France reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 Women's World Cup

24-year-old Valerie Gauvin has signed a three-year-deal for Everton and will be leaving the French club Montpellier behind. Gauvin scored 14 goals in 16 games last season.

Getty Images Steph Catley will be joining Australia team-mate Sam Kerr, who joined Chelsea in November, in the Women's Super League

Defender Steph Cately has swapped Australia's Melbourne City for London's Arsenal.

2. New bosses

Getty Images Gareth Taylor is "extremely excited" about becoming Manchester City's new manager

Man City, who narrowly missed out on winning last season, are hoping a new manager will be the key to help them beat reigning champions Chelsea.

Ex-Wales striker Gareth Taylor is their new manager on a three-year contract.

Taylor played for City between 1998 and 2001 and had been managing the men's academy team.

Speaking about his new role, Taylor said he was "absolutely delighted" and "extremely excited about the challenge ahead".

With City's new signings of Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, coupled with Gareth Taylor as manager, perhaps the side will be able to win the title this time round. Watch this space!

Getty Images Carla Ward spent four years at Sheffield United as head coach

Birmingham City have also appointed a new manager. Carla Ward will join them on a two-year deal.

Ward previously led Sheffield United to second place in the Championship last season - their highest finish.

Birmingham ended second-bottom in the WSL last season, with the table decided on points per game because of coronavirus.

Will having a new boss be enough to get the team up the table?

3. No crowds

Getty Images

Games will be a little different this season as players get used to performing in front of no crowds, due to coronavirus safety measures.

Football closed its doors to the public in March this year in response to Covid-19.

The government is now piloting a scheme to allow people to attend sporting events and the Women's Super League match between West Ham and Arsenal will be played in front of a maximum of 1,000 supporters.

It will be the first competitive football match staged in England with fans present since the coronavirus lockdown in March.

The fixture, on Saturday 12 September will be held at Dagenham & Redbridge's Victoria Road.

4. Can anyone outscore Vivianne Miedema?

Getty Images Vivianne Miedema was the Women's Super League's top scorer in 2019-20 with 16 goals

Will anyone be able to top Vivianne Miedema's performance from last season?

The Netherlands and Arsenal forward was voted women's footballer of the year after scoring 16 goals in only 14 games.

She got an impressive double hat-trick in the 11-1 win over Bristol City last December and was the leading Champions League scorer with 10 goals - even though Arsenal went out in the quarter-finals!

5. Up the Villa!

Getty Images Newly-promoted Aston Villa will play their Women's Super League home games at Walsall's Banks's Stadium.

Last season, Liverpool's men's side won the Premier League title. Unfortunately for their female counterparts, the women's team were relegated.

However, one team's loss is another's gains, and Aston Villa have been promoted in their place.

That means that while the men's teams are in different divisions, Birmingham City and Aston Villa fans can look forward to a couple of Birmingham derbies in the WSL this season.

The WSL will be derby-tastic next year, with games between Manchesters United and City, London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham and now a clash in Birmingham.

Time to get excited!