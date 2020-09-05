Skateboarding: 'Wear a helmet even if it doesn't look cool!'

Skateboarding can be a great sport to take up but as we saw from 11-year-old skater Sky Brown's accident earlier this year, it can also be dangerous too.
Thankfully Sky was wearing a helmet when she fell but her injuries were still serious enough that she had to be airlifted to hospital in a helicopter.
Now another young skater, is warning others to wear safety helmets, even if it "doesn't look cool", after he almost died in a fall at a skate park.
Sixteen-year-old Sid from Bury St Edmunds, suffered a "catastrophic" head injury after crashing on ramps in July when he was not wearing a helmet.
He said it's not common to wear a helmet in the skateboarding culture because it "messes up your balance" and "it doesn't look cool".
"But now that I have had this injury, I realise that I'd rather not look cool than break my head open again or die even," he said.
Sid was put into a coma by doctors and spent four weeks in hospital but has now been able to go home.
He said could not fully remember what happened but was trying a new skateboarding trick at the time.
Others have told him a small rock stopped his board and forced him into a ramp.
The teenager said it was "horrible" when he woke up from the coma, but that he felt grateful to be alive.
He said that, although he has been struggling to come to terms with how little he could do as he recovers, he's happy.
I'm loving everything and I just want to spread awareness about this because I never thought a little rock would cause this much injury.
Although he won't be able to get back on his board again straight away, Sid hasn't been put off.
"I would love to skateboard again," he said.
BlueSparklyGymnast
nandu
Rainbow Toast
Bookandfootballlover