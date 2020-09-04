play
Watch Newsround

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: HRVY latest celeb to join show

Last updated at 08:21
comments
View Comments
HRVY

HRVY is the eleventh celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The news was revealed on KISS Breakfast with Jordan & Perri.

The 18th series of the show will return in the autumn on BBC One.

HRVY said: "Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I'm so thankful to be taking part this year.

"I think my mum is more excited that she'll be able to see me every Saturday night now."

Strictly-logo.

The 21-year-old pop star is used to performing in front of a big audience, with two sold out two UK and European tours.

He's also performed at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2019, has shared the stage with Jonas Blue at Capital FM's Summertime Ball and Jingle Bell Ball.

He has previously presented on CBBC's Friday Download, and has over a billion combined streams to his name and a social following of over 10 million globally.

Who else will be on Strictly 2020?

Reality TV star Jamie Laing and actress Maisie Smith, Paralympian JJ Chalmers, comedian Bill Bailey, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, DJ Clara Amfo, presenter Ranvir Singh, singer and actor Max George, former professional American footballer Jason Bell, and actress Caroline Quentin.

More like this

Nicola Adams

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: First contestants announced

joe-dianne-strictly-come-dancing.

Strictly: How well do you know your dances?

Jamie Laing

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who's in the celebrity line-up this year?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A discarded face mask on a beach

Face masks part of 'new plastic pollution explosion'

comments
5
The presenters and BGT judges.

How will Britain's Got Talent be different this year?

comments
5
Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin

Dec reveals 'no one could' replace Ant (unless they're female)

Newsround Home