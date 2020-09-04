Ant and Dec: No 'guy' could take Ant's place

Getty Images

Declan Donnelly said he wouldn't have been able to work with another male presenter when his long-time I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! co-host Ant McPartlin took some time off work.

In 2018, Ant took a year off our screens after he was involved in a car crash and later fined after admitting to drinking alcohol and driving. He took the time off work to recover and get treatment.

In the pair's new book, Dec admitted that there was "no way" he would have worked with any male presenters that had been suggested to him.

I didn't want it to appear that another guy was stepping in to take Ant's place, because they weren't. And because no one ever could." Declan Donnelly

Phillip Schofield, from This Morning, and Stephen Mulhern, who presents on Saturday Night Takeaway, were both options.

Dec admitted he didn't want another man standing in Ant's place. Holly Willoughby ended up joining Dec in the jungle for that year's show.

Ant commented that it meant the world to him to hear Dec say this. The duo have been presenting together for years and first met on a CBBC show, Byker Grove, when they were 13 years old. Since then they have released pop music, hosted lots of TV programmes and won many awards.

Ant and Dec will be hosting this year's show, but from North Wales rather than Australia due to the coronavirus.

The campmates will still be taking on trials and challenges to win food or treats. However they'll be crowned King or Queen of the Castle, rather than of the jungle.