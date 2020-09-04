Coronavirus: Batman filming paused after Robert Pattison 'tests positive for coronavirus'

Getty Images

Filming for The Batman has been put on pause after a cast member tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive test is reported to be former Harry Potter star Robert Pattison, according to US media.

Warner Bros, the company who make the film, said one of their production team was self isolating so filming had been stopped.

They had only recently started filming again near London.

A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused. A spokeswoman for Warner Bros

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Here's The Batman being filmed in Glasgow earlier in the year

Delayed filming

Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year, but was stopped due to the pandemic.

Robert Pattison, who has previously starred in the Twilight films, is playing the lead role of Batman for the first time.

The Batman was supposed to reach cinemas by June 2021, but has already been pushed back to October 2021 after filming delays caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Other celebrity cases

Other celebrities have also tested positive for coronavirus. Toy Story actor, Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to confirm he had the virus back in March and more recently Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. confirmed he and his family were now "on the other end of it" and no longer contagious.

Many films have been put on pause since coronavirus and lockdown restrictions. Star Wars and Avatar had their release date pushed back a year. Whilst Mulan, which was due to be out in cinemas in August is now to be found on Disney+.