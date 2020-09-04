Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back, with the semi-finals on TV Saturday 5 September.

The show was put on hold earlier this year because of lockdown and coronavirus. Filming stopped during the live audition stage of the show.

But now the contestants have been whittled down to 40 semi-finalists, including the favourite golden buzzer acts that were guaranteed a spot.

Fayth was one of those lucky few who received a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.

She told Newsround: "I'm so excited to get back on that stage and perform."

Watch the video to find out why she wanted to audition and what her dream for the future is.

Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday 8pm on ITV