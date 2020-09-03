play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: New plans for mass Covid-19 testing

Last updated at 11:32
Health worker testing people for coronavirusReuters
Drive-thru testing for coronavirus

The government has announced £500m to pay for trials of a rapid 20-minute coronavirus test.

Staff and students at the University of Southampton, in the south of England, as well as at four schools in the city, will take part in the study.

There'll also be a trial in Salford, in Greater Manchester.

People taking part will have a weekly test which hopes to spot coronavirus cases early on, including people who don't show any symptoms, so that people can self-isolate as soon as possible.

It will test the benefits of repeatedly testing a group of people - which, if successful, could be used to remove some social distancing rules. It will also show how regular repeat testing within a community could be scaled up across the country.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has admitted there are "challenges" with the current Covid-19 testing setup after the BBC found that focusing testing on some areas had meant long waits in others.

It has also meant some people have had to travel more than 100 miles to get tested.

Some health experts say this isn't good enough as it could mean new spikes are missed in places.

More like this

scientist testing blood

Coronavirus tests: What are antibodies and how could a test help life go back to normal?

NHS graphic

NHS test and trace system: What are the new rules?

A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe

Coronavirus: Is there a coronavirus vaccine and how do vaccines work?

man being tested for coronavirus

Coronavirus: Mass testing begins in Hong Kong despite criticism

girls-at-school.

Back to school: What will happen if someone tests positive for coronavirus?

Top Stories

kids in a playground

Your best bits about heading back to school

comments
37
back-to-school.

What's it like being back at school?

comments
25
Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson talks about his family's Covid-19 infection on Instagram, 2 September 2020

Dwayne Johnson on 'challenging' Covid-19 recovery

comments
8
Newsround Home