Schools in England and Wales have reopened this week, while more children in Northern Ireland are returning to lessons too, after several months of learning at home during lockdown.

They will be joining pupils in Scotland, where schools reopened several weeks ago, and years 7, 12 and 14 in Northern Ireland which returned last week.

Your school might look and feel a bit different because of changes, such as social distancing, to keep pupils as safe as possible.

But it still means being able to see friends, learning in a classroom and playing in the playground during break-time!

We asked some of you what it was like!