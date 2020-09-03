Sir David Attenborough is back with a new programme

Sir David Attenborough is back with a brand new documentary looking at the fragile state of the natural world.

It's called The Extinction: The Facts and it's going to look at how human behaviour has been polluting the planet and ask why changes have not been made earlier.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the nature expert is also going to explain how changes to the climate have put the world at greater risk of pandemic diseases.

Sir David said: "Over the course of my life I've encountered some of the world's most remarkable species of animals. Only now do I realise just how lucky I've been. Many of these wonders seem set to disappear forever.

"We are facing a crisis and one that has consequences for us all. It threatens our ability to feed ourselves, to control our climate, it even puts us at greater risk of pandemic diseases such as Covid-19."

"It's never been more important for us to understand the effects of biodiversity loss, of how it is that we ourselves are responsible for it. Only if we do that, will we have any hope of averting disaster," he added.

The programme comes after a UN report revealed that around one million animal and plant species in the world are threatened with extinction.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. David Attenborough: 'The moment of crisis has come'

Sir David recently teamed up with the rapper Dave for his show Planet Earth: A Celebration, where he looked back at classic sequences from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II - giving them both a brand new soundtrack and makeover.

The Hour Long Extinction is on BBC One on September 13.