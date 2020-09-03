Strictly Come Dancing 2020: More Strictly contestants announced

On Wednesday, Strictly announced their first same-sex pairing

Strictly Come Dancing has announced another contestant for this year's show.

Award winning comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey is the seventh celebrity to be added to the line-up.

"In these strange times we're living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge," said Bill Bailey.

"So I am delighted to be a part of this year's unique Strictly Come Dancing."

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will make Strictly history by dancing with a female professional on the show.

The show has previously featured two male professional dancers dancing together in a one-off routine, but there has not been a same-sex pairing between a dancer and celebrity in the 16 years that Strictly has been on television.

Bill Bailey is also a classically trained musician - maybe that will help him with his Waltz!

DJ Clara Amfo leads the other names appearing on the show.

The Radio 1 star was announced along with actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted singer Max George, journalist Ranvir Singh and former NFL star Jason Bell all joining her on the show.

A different Strictly this year

Strictly will also be "slightly" shorter than usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show hasn't said exactly how much shorter it will be, but it normally begins in September and ends in December, but this year it will start in October.

Rehearsals began in July, and have been isolated with key production staff.

Judge Bruno Tonioli will miss part of the series as he lives in the US and normally flies to London each week.

This is no longer possible as anyone flying between the UK and US will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

When does Strictly start?

The exact date has not been announced yet, but the show will begin in October and will be shorter than normal due to coronavirus.

There have been discussions about having no studio audiences so there are as few people in the studio as possible.

A Strictly spokesperson said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year's series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual."