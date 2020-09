Boxer Nicola Adams will make Strictly Come Dancing history by dancing with a female professional on the show.

It's the first same-sex couple to ever compete in the BBC competition.

But Nicola told Newsround presenter Ricky Boleto in 2016 that she'd "never" do the show if asked.

So why did she change her mind? Watch the clip to find out!

Read more: What's the celebrity line-up for Strictly 2020?