AFP Do you think environemntal studies should be taught at school?

Should environmental studies be taught at school?

Over half of parents think environmental studies should be part of the curriculum.

That's according to a study for Noah's Ark, a Jurassic Park-style domed city being built to protect the world's wildlife and ecology.

They found parents want schools to do more to educate kids about green issues, including teaching kids about the impact that everyday habits have on the environment and the harm that materials such as plastic do to the eco system.

Getty Images Parents want their kids to be taught about the impact that everyday habits have on the environment

Parents would also like more time in science lessons to be spent outdoors and exploring nature.

The survey found that kids are already pretty clued up on environmental studies - nine out of 10 mums and dads surveyed said their kids had good knowledge of environmental matters and two thirds said the youngsters regularly pass on eco advice at home.

Things children regularly urge their parents to do include recycling, using less energy, leaving food out for animals, eating less meat, and driving less.

Parents wants schools to do more to educate kids about green issues

But there's still things parents believe children could improve on - a third of them leave lights on all the time and take really long showers, while one in four are always asking for lifts for short trips near home.

So what do YOU think? Do you think there should be more time spent learning about the environment? Should it have its very own subject? Let us know what you think in the comments!