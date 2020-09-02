Coronavirus: Some lockdown rules have been reintroduced in Glasgow

Getty Images First minister Nicola Sturgeon has reintroduced some lockdown rules in the city of Glasgow and surrounding areas

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has introduced new lockdown restrictions in Glasgow and two other areas nearby due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The new measures mean that people there can no longer visit other households.

The rules will last for two weeks, but will be reviewed after a week.

It affects more than 800,000 people in Glasgow city, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the virus is spreading again in these areas, and believes that it is, "a result of household gatherings".

People living in these areas shouldn't visit anyone else's home, apart from those in extended households, who can carry on meeting indoors.

Only essential indoor visits will be allowed in hospitals and care homes.

PA Media Nicola Sturgeon said that the measures have been reintroduced to help prevent schools from closing

Sturgeon said: "Part of the reason that we have to take tough action, where necessary, to minimise community transmission is to stop that becoming a problem for schools," she said.

She added that the preventative action was designed to keep schools open and businesses operating.

Restrictions lifted in some other places

Meanwhile, the government has lifted restrictions in other areas of the UK that were in lockdown.

Places in the North of England have had measures lifted, despite councils not necessarily agreeing with the government's changes.

Manhester's Mayor Andy Burnham said: "Overnight we've had restrictions released from two boroughs where we've got a rising number of cases - in one case in the red zone - and neighbouring boroughs are still under restrictions but with much lower numbers of cases".

Mr Burnham said the restrictions were "always hard to explain to the public but they're completely illogical now".