Will pantomime season be saved by a socially distant show?

Last updated at 10:04
The cast of Aladdin pose during a photocall for Hackney Empire's 20th Anniversary pantomimeGetty Images

Pantomimes were another thing to get cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, but help may be finally be here!

No it isn't, yes it is! No it isn't, oh, yes it... actually it really might be.

It looked like cancellation of pantomimes would be off the Christmas list this year, but one company in Luton is planning to launch a socially distanced pantomime in time for the festive season.

'Priscilla The Goose' gets into costume in a dressing room before a performance of the pantomime 'Mother Goose' at Wilton's Music Hall in LondonGetty Images
Planning for a panto can take around 18 months - this includes making costumes, building sets and writing scripts

The show, called 'Aladdain - A Genie-us' will star Union J's Jaymi Hensley as the genie, and will take place inside a big top tent in the grounds an estate in Luton.

Organisers say rows of seats will be replaced by sofas suitable for up to four people and with enough space to maintain distance from other people.

Union JGetty Images
Jaymi Hensley (far right) will play the genie

One of the producers said: "It will be different, there's no question about it, but we feel this is the most sensible and exciting way to be able to stage a pantomime that people will feel safe and comfortable at and most importantly, enjoy."

Would you go to a socially distanced pantomime? Do you like the sounds of this show? Let us know in the comments.

  • My theatre has cancelled the panto this year. They were also supposed to do one in spring!

    [Personal details removed by Moderator]

  • I’m not sure if this is a good idea. Singing, laughter, props and even sofas can still spread the virus. It is unsafe for the viewers and actors. Please don’t endanger people like this. It would be good to make it virtual with actors social distance and a minimal team for filming, set up, costumes, design, make up etc. All the crew should wear shields, but preferably masks.

  • I loved working behind the stage at my school panto Joseph and the technicolor dreamcoat!

    Speedicorn
    first comment

