Will pantomime season be saved by a socially distant show?

Pantomimes were another thing to get cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, but help may be finally be here!

No it isn't, yes it is! No it isn't, oh, yes it... actually it really might be.

It looked like cancellation of pantomimes would be off the Christmas list this year, but one company in Luton is planning to launch a socially distanced pantomime in time for the festive season.

The show, called 'Aladdain - A Genie-us' will star Union J's Jaymi Hensley as the genie, and will take place inside a big top tent in the grounds an estate in Luton.

Organisers say rows of seats will be replaced by sofas suitable for up to four people and with enough space to maintain distance from other people.

One of the producers said: "It will be different, there's no question about it, but we feel this is the most sensible and exciting way to be able to stage a pantomime that people will feel safe and comfortable at and most importantly, enjoy."

